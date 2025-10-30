KKR Head Coaches in IPL: Who have held the Head Coach role before Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders?

Football Michelle Agyemang Confirms Ruptured ACL Injury And Plans For Recovery England forward Michelle Agyemang has confirmed a ruptured ACL that will sideline her for the remainder of the season. She expresses gratitude for support and is focused on her recovery. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Michelle Agyemang, a forward for England, has confirmed she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The injury occurred during England's 3-0 victory over Australia at Pride Park. Agyemang had entered the match in the 62nd minute, replacing Alessia Russo.

Agyemang is currently on loan from Arsenal to Brighton in the Women's Super League. She has scored once in five appearances for Brighton this season. Her impressive performances helped England secure the Euro 2025 title, where she scored two goals, including a crucial equaliser against Italy in the semi-finals.

The 19-year-old expressed her disappointment about the ACL tear on Instagram, stating: "I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone. Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before." Her post received widespread support from fans and fellow players.

Brighton announced that they will collaborate with Arsenal to create a rehabilitation plan for Agyemang. This programme will also involve assistance from England and the Football Association. Brighton emphasised their commitment to her recovery, stating that her wellbeing is their top priority.

Agyemang's rise in football has been notable. She was nominated for this year's Women's Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under 21 globally. She finished fourth in voting behind Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, and Barcelona's Vicky Lopez.

The football community has rallied around Agyemang during this challenging time. Her determination to return stronger reflects her resilience and dedication to her sport.