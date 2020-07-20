Football
Arsenal still an attractive option for players, says Arteta

By Rob Lancaster

London, July 20: Mikel Arteta feels any prospective new signing should not need much convincing to join Arsenal, a club with an "obligation to fight for silverware".

The Gunners have endured a see-saw 2019-20 season, including a change of head coach following Unai Emery's departure in November, but have shown promising signs in recent weeks under Arteta.

After victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in midweek, Arsenal recorded an impressive 2-0 triumph against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, raising the possibility of not just a trophy but also a Europa League spot.

The two results have clearly demonstrated the progress made under the Spaniard, who feels the club's standing on and off the field should make them an attractive option for any player.

"I've said it before that I do not think we should bring in players who need a lot of convincing," Arteta told the media. "This club has enough to be attracted to it.

"The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club, because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans that we have and our stadium.

"They are really attractive things."

With qualification looking unlikely via the league, the FA Cup could provide a welcome route into Europe.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals against City at Wembley, Pep Guardiola's side dominating possession but failing to find a way through an Arsenal defence that has come under heavy criticism this season.

For Arteta, it was a statement result in the early stages of his tenure after leaving City to take charge at Emirates Stadium.

"Our obligation with this club is to fight for silverware, to be with the top teams," said Arteta, Guardiola's former assistant.

"We have reached the final. I put that pressure upon myself, because that's the way I look at the cub. I know no other way.

"For me, to be able to beat in my opinion the best team in the country is great."

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
