Milan 1-1 Udinese: Injured Ibrahimovic missed but last-gasp Kessie penalty rescues Rossoneri

By Patric Ridge
Franck Kessie had to salvage a 1-1 draw against Udinese for Milan
Milan, March 4: Franck Kessie's penalty salvaged a last-gasp point for Milan against Udinese at San Siro but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence was felt as the Rossoneri's title hopes took another blow in a 1-1 draw.

Leading scorer Ibrahimovic is set to miss up to three weeks with a thigh injury and on Wednesday's evidence Milan could struggle to cope.

With leaders Inter in action on Thursday, Milan would have moved to within a point of their city rivals with a victory, yet a mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma looked set to cost them.

Rodrigo Becao's 68th-minute header found its way past the Italy goalkeeper, but Jens Stryger Larsen's inexplicable handball enabled Kessie to rescue a point from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game.

Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 3:30 [IST]
