Milan hand warning to Liverpool and Spurs over Suso deal

Milan, Jan 15: Serie A giants AC Milan have given a warning to the potential suitors of their star player Suso as the Italian club have made a declaration that the player is not for sale at any cost.
Suso is reportedly been targeted by his former club Liverpool as a potential replacement for their star departure Phillipe Coutinho along with their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur who also are reportedly eying a move for him.
Milan are currently struggling at their domestic league and loitering at 11th place, 12 points adrift of a top-four spot. And there are reports surfacing that the Milan side might have to let go their players if they can not obtain a UCL spot this season after their heavy signings this Summer where they signed almost 11 new players.
The reports also suggested that in order to have a financial stability they might have to sell some of their players and Suso, who is their star performers among all the others is attracting a lot of interest to which Milan can encash.
But dissing all these reports, Milan now have declared that they are determined to keep hold of the Spaniard, who signed a new contract in September which runs until 2022.
They published a statement which read: "With Suso, Milan has been very clear in the summer: we will not give in for an offer of 80 million euros.
"All the other Rossoneri players mentioned today and in these days in the market are absolutely part of the project, from Biglia to Kalinic to Locatelli."
Suso signed for Liverpool academy in 2012 during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge and since the very first day was regarded as one of the star players of the future.
However, he could not have had such impact at Merseyside and could only manage just 14 top-flight appearances for them before leaving for Milan in 2014 for a loan spell and later permanently in 2015.
But since his arrival at Italy, the 24-year-old has resurrected his career and established himself as one of the most creative players in the league.
He has played 72 matches for the Serie A side till now and has scored 14 goals, adding 21 assists to his name.
His fine performances even saw him getting a call-up by Spain and there is a big possibility he could earn a World Cup spot at the end of the season.