Football AC Milan Must Improve Defence To Avoid Soft Goals, Says Massimiliano Allegri After Defeat After a surprising loss to Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri emphasises the importance of improving AC Milan's defence. The team must avoid conceding soft goals to succeed this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Massimiliano Allegri expressed concern over AC Milan's defensive lapses following their unexpected 2-1 loss to Cremonese. Despite taking the lead through Federico Baschirotto, Milan conceded twice, including a remarkable goal by Federico Bonazzoli. Allegri emphasised the need for his team to stop allowing easy goals, especially after such a disappointing start to the Serie A season.

Allegri highlighted that Milan had 24 shots with an expected goals (xG) of 1.66, but only six were on target. In contrast, Cremonese managed just four attempts with an xG of 0.3. This defeat marked Milan's first home loss on an opening day since 2012, coincidentally under Allegri's management during his initial tenure.

The Italian manager pointed out that the team's defensive errors were avoidable and stressed the importance of concentration. "We conceded two avoidable goals that we could've prevented with a little more concentration," Allegri told DAZN Italia. He remains optimistic about improving their defence quickly.

Milan's starting line-up featured new signings Pervis Estupinan and Luka Modric, both making their Serie A debuts. Estupinan assisted Pavlovic's equaliser. Ardon Jashari came on in the 74th minute, while Samuele Ricci was unused. Koni De Winter and Zachary Athekame also watched from the bench.

Allegri dismissed concerns about needing more signings before the transfer window closes. He believes determination is key against tough opponents like Cremonese, who deserved their win due to smart defensive play. "It's not about the squad, it's about having a little more determination," he added.

After missing out on European football last season, Allegri faces pressure to deliver results quickly. He acknowledged the need to convert past negatives into positives and prepare for challenging matches ahead. Lecce is next on their schedule, known for being a tough opponent.

Allegri concluded by stressing that Milan must be ready for physical games and cannot rely solely on playing attractive football. "If we only want to play pretty, we'll risk drawing or losing against anyone," he stated.