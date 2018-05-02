Missing out on Champions League could hurt Chelsea's pursuit of Koulibaly

Bengaluru, May 2: Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly's agent has suggested that his client will not move to Chelsea if the Blues miss out on Champions League football next season. The 26-year-old has been on the radar of the Blues for the last two transfer windows since Antonio Conte's appointment and he even came close to joining the Blues last summer.
However, due to Napoli's demand for a hefty transfer fee for the defender who has a contract until 2021, the deal was called off then. But it is believed that the former Premier League winners will reignite their interest in the Senegal international in the coming window.
But his agent Bruno Satin now has cast a strong notice to his potential suitors and indicated that the player is unlikely to move to a new side who do not have UCL qualification.
This comment is believed to be directed towards Chelsea who are currently fifth in the Premier League table and could miss Champions league action again, two times in the last three seasons. Chelsea are currently two points behind Tottenham, who have a game in hand.
Bruno also suggested that his client, Koulibaly is as of now happy in Naples but he does not know what will happen in the future. On the prospect of Sarri and another defender Hysaj leaving the club the agent claimed he has no information about it.
"Transfers? There's always a need to refresh things at a club, and that implies a change of players or staff, but I have no information about Napoli, although they certainly need to improve," he told Radio Crc. "Koulibaly, Sarri and Hysaj to Chelsea? I don't know anything, neither do I know if Chelsea will qualify for the Champions League or not.
"It's important to understand how the season will end because important players want to play the Champions League. Is Koulibaly worth €100m? The market and De Laurentiis will decide because Kalidou has no release clause", he added.
"The President may also decide to keep him because he considers him important for the team. I don't know if these three games will be his last for Napoli because there have been offers every year, but Koulibaly has always ended up staying, so he won't necessarily leave. It's difficult to make predictions now, plus there's also a need to understand what Sarri will do."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.