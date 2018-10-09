Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

MLS ace Miguel Almiron set for January move to the Gunners

By
MLS ace Miguel Almiron set for January move to the Gunners
File photo: Unai Emery

London, Oct 9: Arsenal are set to land MLS side Atlanta United's hotshot attacker Miguel Almiron in January - in a deal worth £13m, according to reports in England.

The 24-year-old Paraguay international was reportedly a transfer target for Arsenal FC before he joined Atlanta United in December of 2016. He was again heavily linked with the Gunners over the Summer but a deal could not be completed. However, according to his father, the London giants are still interested in the player and a move could be on its way in January.

Atlanta President Darren Eales who was unwilling to let the playmaker leave the club in Summer due to their Eastern Conference title chances also has now confirmed the potential interest and apparently has hinted his star man will depart in January.

Atlanta coach and former Barcelona and Argentina boss Tata Martino also has addressed the situation suggesting the deal is close to done and claimed the player will be a revelation in Premier league.

He said: “The moment when Miguel Almiron leaves and goes to your country (England) then I think there will be a different view of MLS.”

Playing in an advanced central midfield position, the 24-year-old has been a revelation for MLS since his initial days. He agreed to join Atlanta United for their first season in the MLS in a £6.1m deal and promptly became a crucial player for the franchise, scoring nine goals in his first season in America.

Almiron is enjoying another highly successful season in MLS this season too, helping lead Atlanta to the top of the Supporters' Shield race with three games left in the season. The Paraguayan has 12 goals and 14 assists in 31 games in 2018. But he might have played his last game for the MLS side as he is likely to miss the remainder of the MLS regular season due to injury, as he left Saturday's 2-1 win over New England Revolution after just 30 minutes.

Arsenal have always been a side who tends to cash in on young talents over the world but with the team already having Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey—in a similar position to Almiron, it will be interesting to see how Emery uses the player should the youngster join the English side in January.

On the other hand, this move could well be related to Aaron Ramsey who looks set to leave the club after failing to agree on a new deal.

The Welshman's Arsenal contract expires next summer and the two parties are no closer to agreeing fresh terms and Almiron who plays exactly in a similar player to Ramsey could be the cheap replacement the Gunners are looking for.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 21:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue