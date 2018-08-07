Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I had a couple of accidents – driving in England a challenge for Salah

Posted By: OPTA
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool, August 7: Plundering goals appeared easy for Mohamed Salah upon his arrival at Liverpool last year, but adjusting to British road conditions was apparently more of an issue for the Egypt star.

The Reds signed Salah from Roma for an initial fee of £36.9million in June 2017, and he repaid that investment handsomely by scoring 44 times in all competitions.

The 26-year-old had already experienced a taste of life in the UK after moving from Basel to Chelsea in 2014.

But it seems getting behind the wheel remained a tricky prospect following his big-money switch to Merseyside.

"In the first few week it was hard, I had couple of accidents when I did drive on the sidewalk, but then everything worked just fine," he said during a commercial appearance with two Egyptian actors.

Asked what his favourite prize is of the many accolades he accumulated in 2017-18, Salah replied: " golden boot for sure, I had to work hard for that, and concentrate on every match to score, also I had to fight for it with a great players as Harry Kane and 'Kun' Aguero."

A hugely popular figure in his home country, Salah revealed that on one occasion, a seemingly brief act of generosity with a supporter left him facing a steady influx of well-wishers arriving at his home.

"Once I was at home in Egypt, a fan knocked my door and asked to take a picture with me, I agreed, two hours later he came back with about eight people and asked me to take pictures with them and I agreed," he said.

"At night the door knocked again, I opened and found him and there is a bus behind him full of people, I asked him 'what are you trying to do?'. He told me that he told them to come take pictures with Salah, and that he is going to bring more people the next day."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 19 runs (DLS Method
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 5:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue