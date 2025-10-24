How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Football Arne Slot Confident Mohamed Salah Will Regain His Scoring Form For Liverpool Arne Slot has expressed confidence in Mohamed Salah's ability to return to form after a challenging start to the season. Despite recent struggles, Slot believes Salah will soon find his scoring touch again. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Arne Slot has expressed confidence in Mohamed Salah's ability to regain his top form, emphasising that the Liverpool forward is only human. Salah has faced challenges this season and was absent from Liverpool's starting line-up during their 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. This win marked a return to form for Liverpool, ending a four-game losing streak across all competitions.

Salah has experienced a rare dry spell, going seven consecutive Premier League matches without scoring a non-penalty goal for the first time in his Liverpool career. However, Slot remains unconcerned about Salah's ability to bounce back as they prepare for Saturday's match against Brentford. "Players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot told reporters.

Slot addressed questions about benching Salah against Eintracht, explaining it was part of squad rotation. "It's not only about the new signings and how that changes things, I think it's about having a lot of very good players," Slot said. He highlighted the importance of considering various factors when determining the best line-up, including player form and connections on the field.

The Dutchman noted that big clubs often have more than 11 players capable of playing in any given match. He acknowledged that adapting to new teammates after summer changes can present challenges but is necessary for growth. "Even after we won seven games in a row, I always felt like as a team you need to grow," he added.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak led the attack against Eintracht, though Isak's participation in the upcoming Brentford game is uncertain due to injury concerns. Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable after suffering another hamstring issue, while Ryan Gravenberch's fitness remains questionable.

Slot remains optimistic about Salah's return to form, stating, "The main thing is that he has always scored goals for Liverpool." He believes Salah will continue to find the back of the net in the coming weeks and months despite recent struggles.

The manager understands that with several changes in the squad, players need time to build new connections on the pitch. "Quite a few changes in the squad means everyone needs to find new connections," Slot explained.

As Liverpool prepares for their next challenge against Brentford, Slot's faith in Salah's abilities remains unwavering. The Egyptian star has consistently delivered goals throughout his career, and Slot expects him to do so again soon.