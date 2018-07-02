Mohamed Salah signs new long-term Liverpool deal

London, July 2: Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have confirmed.
According to multiple reports, the deal runs until 2023 and contains no release clause.
Despite only joining from Roma just over a year ago, Liverpool have rewarded Salah following a sensational debut season on Merseyside that saw him finish with 44 goals in 52 appearances.
The Egypt international secured the Premier League Golden Boot, finding the net 32 times to finish ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane with a new competition record for goals in a 38-game season.
Salah was also a key part of Jurgen Klopp's squad in Europe, helping them reach the Champions League final.
However, the 26-year-old's involvement in the showpiece event was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered in a first-half challenge with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, as Liverpool lost 3-1 in Kiev.
Salah deal a statement from Liverpool: Klopp
According to Klopp, Salah's new contract speaks "very loudly" about Liverpool's ambitions for the future.
Klopp declared the deal to be a deserved reward for the PFA Players' Player of the Year winner's stellar performances following his arrival from Roma, and has warned Liverpool's rivals Salah can still get even better.
The German manager also believes the 26-year-old's decision to commit his future to the club sends out a message of intent as they look to make Anfield a home for "world-class talent".
"It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.
"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this.
"When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.
"Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment."
Salah's deal was announced as Liverpool's first-team squad returned to training, though he was not present after playing for his country at the World Cup in Russia.
However, new recruits Naby Keita and Fabinho, who have arrived from RB Leipzig and Monaco respectively, were among a 26-strong group to report for duty.
Source: OPTA/OmniSport
