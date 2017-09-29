Mohamed Salah: The transfer report card for Liverpool winger

Bengaluru, September 29: Liverpool signed Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Roma this summer on a fee believed to be worth around £36.9million, which was the club-record deal before it was eclipsed by a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita who joins next summer.
Since his move to Liverpool, the Egyptian wideman has played 10 games so far for the Reds and in this article, we will analyse if it has been a good deal for Liverpool or not.
Pace, pace and pace
Mohamed Salah is one of the quickest players in the world and adds a whole new dimension to the Liverpool attack. Last season, it was all down to Sadio Mane to provide the pace from the flanks but this season, Liverpool look much deadlier with Salah on the right flank and Mane on the left.
With Salah on board, Liverpool boast one of the quickest attacks in the Premier League and also in Europe.
Gets the goals
Mohamed Salah took almost no time to adapt to the condition of the Premier League and has been getting the goals on a regular basis for Liverpool. The 25-year-old has feature in 10 games in all competitions so far and has netted six goals setting up two for his teammates.
Last season, Salah scored 19 goals from Roma in Serie A and it looks like he has carried his goalscoring form with him which is a great plus for the Reds.
Must improve his finishing
Despite the fact that Salah has scored 6 goals already this season, he has also missed plenty of easy chances. If he had taken at least half of the chances he missed, Salah would have gotten to double figures by now.
However, there are still positives for the Reds that the Egyptian is getting into the right areas. Mohamed Salah has been a major hit at Anfield and things are only likely to improve as time goes on. As of now, he difinitely deserves nothing less than 8 on a scale of 1 to 10.