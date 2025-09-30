Football Mohun Bagan Kicked Out of AFC Champions League 2 after No Show in Sepahan Encounter By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:59 [IST]

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been removed from the AFC Champions League 2 for the second consecutive season after the club pulled out of their away group stage match against Iran's Sepahan FC on Tuesday (September 30).

Citing concerns over the safety and security of players, staff, and officials, Mohun Bagan chose not to travel to Isfahan, Iran, for the Group C fixture, prompting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to consider the club as having withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations.

The AFC has referred the matter to the relevant disciplinary and ethics committees for further decisions, including possible sanctions. Under the competition rules, withdrawal without force majeure can result in a fine of at least $50,000 and could lead to a ban from AFC competitions for one or more seasons. As a consequence, Mohun Bagan's only match result this season-a 0-1 home loss to Turkmenistan's Ahal FK-is being declared null and void.

The decision arrives shortly after the club marked the 50th anniversary of one of its most humiliating defeats, a 0-5 loss to arch-rivals East Bengal in the 1975 IFA Shield final. Mohun Bagan, the reigning champions of both the 2024-25 Indian Super League league and cup, have escalated the matter by approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking to safeguard their interests regarding the safety concerns that led to their refusal to travel to Iran.

This is not the first time Mohun Bagan has withdrawn from an AFC competition match in Iran; last year, they had similarly pulled out against Tractor FC due to safety issues amid regional conflicts. However, no sanctions were imposed then as the match coincided with heightened geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. But this time, the Kolkata club us unceremoniously removed.

The club's decision has sparked controversy among fans and the wider football community. Some supporters expressed disappointment and urged the AFC to impose indefinite bans on the club. Meanwhile, Iranian football officials and fans have questioned the safety concerns, with Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj stating, "Our country is safe. I feel sorry for Mohun Bagan team."

Posts from Sepahan Ultras, the Iranian club's ultras, also criticized the Mariners. Adding to the complexity, evidence was presented that foreign players are active in the Persian Gulf Pro League and an AFC match commissioner from Kolkata had recently travelled to Tehran for an ACL2 match, suggesting a mixed perception of safety conditions in the region.