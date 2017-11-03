Mohun Bagan manager questions the standards of ISL

Bengaluru, November 3: Mohun Bagan are working hard in their training sessions with the I-League campaign on the cards. The Mariners have welcomed back their manager Sanjoy Sen ahead of the season after Shankarlal Chakraborty led them to a second-placed finish in the Calcutta Football League behind ardent rivals East Bengal.
Having made his recovery after a bypass surgery, Sen has taken over the club’s training sessions and will have his eyes on the I-League title after missing it narrowly last season.
However, Sanjoy Sen has already caused a major controversy in a press conference ahead of the club’s friendly games against ISL side FC Pune City and FC Goa.
Mohun Bagan are set to face FC Pune City and FC Goa next week as practice games for the ISL sides as well as for the I-League club.
When asked about the quality of the ISL clubs, Sen was quoted by XtraTime saying, "Winning or losing is not a factor. Moreover, I have watched ISL and the standard of the teams playing ISL is not too high."
Coach Sen has said that the team is 50% ready for the upcoming season and will be completely ready in the coming days.
His comments on the quality of the ISL sides have been completely uncalled for and have been opposed by his star winger and captain, Sony Norde.
The Mohun Bagan captain has contradicted his manager by accepting that the ISL teams are ahead of them in every aspect with respect to the I-League sides.
Sen's remarks on the ISL clubs might very well be just a mind game ahead of the two practice matches against the sides from Pune and Goa.
He might not have meant the 'lack of quality' remark literally but may just be playing with the minds of the opposition.