Football Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Mariners Eye Bright Start Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 18:38 [IST]

Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score & Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off its continental journey on Tuesday when it faces Turkmenistan's Ahal FK in the opening Group C clash of the AFC Champions League 2 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

With uncertainty looming over the Indian Super League's scheduling, the continental competition has provided much-needed focus for the ISL double-winners, who are set for their second successive appearance in the tournament after successfully defending the League Shield last season.

LIVE Feed

LIVE Feed

Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK Live Updates: The Mariners Are Ready!! The Mariners are ready to roll and roar in front of their home crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium! Arrived at the VYBK 🏟 for the big clash 😍#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/6HlTvII5IR — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) September 16, 2025 Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK Live Score: Ahal XI Ahal FK Playing XI: Berdiyew, Gurgenow, Basimow, Abdyrahmanow, Rahmanow, Berenow, Orazow, Towakelow, Tagayew, Mirzoyew, Annayew. Mohun Bagan vs Ahal Live Updates: MBSG XI MB Playing XI: Vishal, Aldred, Alberto, Asish, Abhishek, Apuia Ralte, Samad, Tangri, Cummings, Colaco, Nassiri. Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 match between India's Mohun Bagan and Turkmenistan's Ahal FK!

While many ISL clubs remain inactive, Mohun Bagan has spent the off-season strengthening its squad with new additions. The Mariners, aiming to make a mark in Asia, have recruited six foreign players along with domestic signings such as Mehtab Singh and Abhishek Singh. Head coach Antonio López Habas, twice a title-winner in Indian football, now faces the task of guiding the Kolkata side towards continental success.

Taking advantage of AFC regulations that permit unlimited foreign signings, the club has retained key overseas names from last season - Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitrios Petratos up front, with Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez at the back. Brazilian midfielder Robson Robinho has also joined to take over playmaking duties from Greg Stewart, who departed after the last ISL campaign.

The Mariners will, however, miss forward Manvir Singh due to injury, though Anirudh Thapa and Subhasish Bose return to the fold after short lay-offs. Opponents Ahal, despite not registering any foreign recruits, arrive with six Turkmen internationals and a reputation for disciplined football. Kolkata fans are no strangers to the threat posed by Turkmen sides, having seen Arkadag FK eliminate East Bengal from the AFC Challenge League earlier this year.

For Mohun Bagan, this will be its first competitive outing since bowing out of the Durand Cup quarterfinals against East Bengal. The team has since had nearly a month to fine-tune preparations, and will look to shake off early-season rust. Ahal, former winners of Turkmenistan's Yokary League, are the Mariners' first hurdle in a group that also features Sepahan SC (Iran) and Al-Hussein SC (Jordan). The round-robin stage continues until late December, offering Mohun Bagan a real chance to prove its credentials beyond domestic football.