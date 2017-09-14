Zhang wants cooling technology in more Asian countries

Bengaluru, September 14: China's Zhang Linpen said the innovative cooling technology developed by 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar could have a significant impact on the growth of football in the Asian region.
The defender was part of the China squad which beat Qatar 2-1 in the World Cup Asian Zone qualifier held at the cooling technology-aided Khalifa International Stadium last week.
Incidentally, it was was the first international match to be played at the renovated stadium, which is one of Qatar's proposed venues for the 2022 World Cup.
In an exclusive interview with the local organising committe website (www.sc.qa), Zhang, who has won 60 caps for his country, spoke about the benefits of the cooling technology in the region.
China🇨🇳 defender Zhang Linpeng hails Qatar’s stadium cooling technology ❄️https://t.co/afU84Qmho3 pic.twitter.com/jY4TCiKF8d— Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) September 13, 2017
"The cooling technology used in the game was very impressive. In most Asian countries, top-level football matches are played during the warm months of the year, so the use of cooling technology will help players to raise their standards on the pitch," opined Zhang.
Designed and conceived by a university professor, the technology at the stadium was first tried in May during the local Emir's Cup final featuring two former Barcelona legends -- Xavi Hernandez-led Al Sadd vs Michael Laudrup coached Al Rayyan.
Zhang, who has also played at the venue during 2011 Asian Cup when it did not have the technology does not mind returning to the stadium again.
"The design of the redeveloped stadium is very nice. I look forward to coming back again," he concluded.