More intrigue in PSG transfer saga as Neymar reaches Dubai

Bengaluru, August 1: Barcelona star Neymar, who is closely linked to a move to Qatar-owned French giants Paris Saint-Germain reached Dubai on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old posted a picture and video of himself and friends having food on his Instagram account.
Some media reports say he will undergo a medical in Qatar, though flying from Dubai to Doha is completely ruled out because of the current diplomatic row.
There are other reports which say that he will now return to Spain or may be even to his native Brazil.
Meanwhile, media reports say that Barcelona have blocked the 26-million-euro renewal bonus for the star player.
The bonus was agreed on a year ago when Neymar extended his contract with Barcelona until 2021, and was due to be paid to the player after he completed a year.
But the club has decided to put it on hold pending to see as to whether the move to PSG will work out.
