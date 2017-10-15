MS Dhoni does a David Beckham as Virat Kohli's boys beat film stars 7-3 in charity match

Mumbai, Oct 15: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd gathered at the Andheri Sports Complex ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style in a charity football match that Virat Kohli-led All Hearts side won 7-3 against Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team.
Dhoni curled over the opposition wall a perfectly taken free-kick, which with film stars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson had no answer.
Thala scores! 🦁⚽#CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/nK171nAigf— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 15, 2017
He scored another goal and was fittingly awarded 'Man of the match' while playing for the All Hearts team led by Kohli against Junior Bachchan's All Stars team.
For a change, a low flying 🚁 Helicopter sails into the nets in the a football match. ⚽ #CelebrityClasico #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/qgWxCJiWB5— Prabhu 🏏 (@Cricprabhu) October 15, 2017
Kohli's fans were also not disappointed as he sprinted down the right flank to score once and then did an impromptu bhangra jig.
#CelebrityClasico Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli during the second half of the game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Fto09fVr38— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) October 15, 2017
Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and French Open mixed doubles champion Rohan Bopanna also played for Kohli's team.