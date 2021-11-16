MTV, Voot to create special effects for La Liga fans in India

Bengaluru, November 16: For the sixth season in a row, La Liga will work with international rights holders on the innovative La Liga experience project.
This year, more than 50 broadcasters from across 150 countries, including Viacom18 from India, will join forces to run the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge competition, with prizes on offer for the participants who show off their fandom and knowledge through unique and original challenges.
There are six contests in this edition: 'Dress Like Your Team', 'LaLiga Around the World', 'Guess the Result', 'Master the Ball', 'Goal Celebration' and 'Pre-Game' challenges. Each broadcaster can decide how to organise its own competition, with participants encouraged to enter by using the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge hashtag on the rights holder's social platform of choice.
Five international broadcasters already launched their 2021-22 #LaLigaUltimateChallenge projects ahead of El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on October 24, with different partners opting for different challenges, to begin with.
In India, for example, MTV India and Voot Select started with the 'Dress Like Your Team' challenge, involving some popular influencers too, while, in Japan, WOWOW kicked their #LaLigaUltimateChallenge off with the 'Guess the Result' game.
Of course, there are attractive prizes for the winners, with the champion of each challenge receiving an official jersey of a team of their choice, an official La Liga PUMA football, a La Liga scarf and a La Liga merchandise kit.
For the best contestant of each country, there is also the chance to win an ultimate prize of a trip to Spain to attend a La Liga Experience event (a unique footballing experience).
Commenting on #LaLigaUltimateChallenge, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director - India, La Liga, said, "Through LaLiga Experience and the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge, we've always aimed to further strengthen the undeniable bond we share with fans all across the world. Previous editions of this challenge have yielded great results, for us and the fans in India, as winners get exciting prizes and one grand winner also gets the chance to visit Spain. We're looking forward to working with Viacom18 and identifying the most knowledgeable La Liga fans in India this year."
Speaking on creating an immersive experience for its viewers in India, Anshul Ailawadi, Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18, said, "MTV, as a destination, engages with the youth of India. Having pulled out all stops to build phenomenal reach and resonance for the league, the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge initiative will further strengthen the established fan base in India. As we continue to create wholesome experiences for our existing viewers, the challenge will enable us to captivate potential viewers and turn them into football fans.
In an attempt to engage and entice football fanatics, MTV India under the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge organized two Instagram Live quizzes. Hosted by renowned sports journalist and La Liga enthusiast Suraj Balakrishnan, the contest ensured each participant flaunted their team colors with high-impact mentions regarding participation during the live session.
To further bring out the true essence of the challenge, the brand collaborated with 4 tier 1 influencer in the field of lifestyle, fashion and sports.
Created by using transitional reel features, each reel concluded with a call to action, inviting fans to participate in the challenge.
Moreover, the official promo of La Liga Ultimate was aired on MTV and all Viacom18 social media platforms further inviting people to be a part of the challenge.