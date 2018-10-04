Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Keita taken to hospital during Liverpool defeat

By
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Naples, October 4: Naby Keita was taken to hospital during Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Napoli on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder was substituted in the 19th minute after alerting the Reds' medical team to a pain in his back.

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

Liverpool are scheduled to remain in Italy until Thursday (October 4) morning and no decision has been made on when the 23-year-old will be discharged.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to secure all three points for Napoli and condemn Liverpool to their first Champions League defeat of the campaign.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue