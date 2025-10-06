World Para Athletics 2025: Sprinters Power Brazil to Top Spot as Tournament Comes To A Close in New Delhi

Football Napoli 2-1 Genoa: Hojlund's Goal Secures Comeback Victory And Reclaims Top Spot In Serie A Rasmus Hojlund continued his scoring streak as Napoli came from behind to defeat Genoa 2-1. The win allows Napoli to reclaim the top position in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Napoli staged a comeback to defeat Genoa 2-1, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive goal. The match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona saw Napoli initially fall behind despite dominating possession. Jeff Ekhator's goal for Genoa put them ahead before Napoli rallied in the second half.

Frank Anguissa equalised for Napoli just before the hour mark. He headed in after Genoa failed to clear a cross from Leonardo Spinazzola. This set the stage for Napoli to push for a winner, which came through Hojlund's calm finish after Kevin de Bruyne's cross led to a saved shot.

Antonio Conte had to make tactical changes due to injuries. Stanislav Lobotka and Matteo Politano were substituted, prompting Conte to utilise his bench. These adjustments helped Napoli regain control and eventually secure victory.

Despite an early scare when Alessandro Marcandalli's back-pass nearly resulted in an own goal, Napoli maintained their composure. Genoa goalkeeper Nicola Leali made several crucial saves, including denying Spinazzola and stopping Anguissa's initial shot before Hojlund scored.

This win allowed Napoli to reclaim the top spot in Serie A from Roma. However, their position could change depending on Milan's result against Juventus later that day. Meanwhile, Genoa remained in 19th place following this defeat.

Statistical Highlights

The match statistics showed Napoli's dominance with an expected goals (xG) of 1.10 compared to Genoa's 0.44 xG. This victory marked Napoli's first comeback win in Serie A since January 2025 against Juventus, ending a four-game streak without such a result.

Ekhator made history by becoming the youngest player since Andrea Pirlo in January 1998 to score away against Napoli in Serie A at just 18 years and 328 days old.

After losing their unbeaten streak of 16 matches against Milan, this win was crucial for Napoli. It demonstrated their resilience and ability to respond positively under pressure, maintaining their competitive edge in the league.