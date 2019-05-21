Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Napoli agree terms with Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier

By
Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier
Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier

Bengaluru, May 21: Napoli have reportedly agreed terms with Kieran Trippier ahead of a transfer this summer, but are yet to discuss a fee for the defender with Tottenham Hotspur.

Rumours of the English international joining the Serie A side have been doing rounds for quite some time now and it further grew when his wife made a social media post in Napoli.

And now as per latest reports, Ancelotti's side have secured the services of the 28-year-old although only on personal terms but a formal discussion is set to take place in coming weeks, most preferably after the Champions League final where the defender is expected to feature.

Trippier has endured a substantial drop in form this season for Spurs despite having a brilliant World Cup for England. The right-back was included in the team of the tournament last summer in Russia after he scored a brilliant semi-final free-kick but has been mediocre for the north London club since them.

Now with manager Mauricio Pochettino believed to be ruthless in getting rid of some of his players for generating more funds, the full-back could be on his way out of the club.

Ancelotti is reportedly willing to put his faith in the former Burnley defender and could make him his first choice in Italy, replacing one of his current right-back Malcuit or Hysaj.

The defender would also cost a heavy fee as well, as Spurs have apparently put a £34m tag on him, however, the Italian club expects to get it lowered by negotiations.

Napoli, however, could face a late challenge by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who have reportedly made a late enquiry for the player.

A host of defenders are leaving Atletico this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran Torres all been confirmed departures, while Filipe Luis is also set to depart at the end of his contract along with full-back Santiago Arias whose future is also uncertain.

At this time, overhauling the whole backline is said to be Simeone's priority and he could be given as much as €130m to spend on rebuilding the squad. The Argentine now has reportedly set his sight on the English international. but may have to raise the terms massively to snatch him away from Ancelotti's grip.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LAZ 3 - 3 BOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue