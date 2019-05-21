Napoli agree terms with Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier

Bengaluru, May 21: Napoli have reportedly agreed terms with Kieran Trippier ahead of a transfer this summer, but are yet to discuss a fee for the defender with Tottenham Hotspur.
Rumours of the English international joining the Serie A side have been doing rounds for quite some time now and it further grew when his wife made a social media post in Napoli.
And now as per latest reports, Ancelotti's side have secured the services of the 28-year-old although only on personal terms but a formal discussion is set to take place in coming weeks, most preferably after the Champions League final where the defender is expected to feature.
Napoli have reached an agreement with the representatives of Kieran Trippier over a summer transfer for the #thfc right-back. pic.twitter.com/NxYYW59sq5— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) May 20, 2019
Trippier has endured a substantial drop in form this season for Spurs despite having a brilliant World Cup for England. The right-back was included in the team of the tournament last summer in Russia after he scored a brilliant semi-final free-kick but has been mediocre for the north London club since them.
Now with manager Mauricio Pochettino believed to be ruthless in getting rid of some of his players for generating more funds, the full-back could be on his way out of the club.
Ancelotti is reportedly willing to put his faith in the former Burnley defender and could make him his first choice in Italy, replacing one of his current right-back Malcuit or Hysaj.
The defender would also cost a heavy fee as well, as Spurs have apparently put a £34m tag on him, however, the Italian club expects to get it lowered by negotiations.
Napoli, however, could face a late challenge by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who have reportedly made a late enquiry for the player.
A host of defenders are leaving Atletico this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran Torres all been confirmed departures, while Filipe Luis is also set to depart at the end of his contract along with full-back Santiago Arias whose future is also uncertain.
At this time, overhauling the whole backline is said to be Simeone's priority and he could be given as much as €130m to spend on rebuilding the squad. The Argentine now has reportedly set his sight on the English international. but may have to raise the terms massively to snatch him away from Ancelotti's grip.