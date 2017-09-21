Napoli on top of Serie A after maintaining clean slate

Bengaluru, September 21: Napoli moved to the top of Serie A after scoring three goals in five minutes against Lazio in the away fixture which they won 4-1.
Napoli have won their opening five games of a Serie A season for the first time since 1987-88 when they were reigning champions and their attack featured Diego Maradona.
Stefan de Vrij had given Lazio a halftime lead but Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens with a stunner turned the match on its head as Napoli roared back.
Jorginho rounded things off with a stoppage-time penalty.
Napoli have a maximum 15 points from five games, the same as Juventus who beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to Mario Mandzukic's 53rd-minute header.
Fiorentina had Milan Badelj sent off.
"Napoli have grown a lot and will fight for the title," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said.
Both Napoli and champions Juve moved two points above Inter Milan who drew with Bologna on Tuesday.
AC Milan are fourth after beating SPAL 2-0 -- Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie both converting penalties.
Ecco i risultati finali della 5ª giornata di #SerieATIM! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hb3GmWL5WN— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) September 20, 2017
Edin Dzeko continued his rich vein of form as he scored twice for Roma in a 4-0 thrashing of bottom club Benevento 4-0 -- their ninth consecutive away victory in Serie A.
Benevento's Fabio Lucioni and Lorenzo Venuti also scored own goals.
Dzeko, top scorer in Serie A last season, already has five goals to his name from Roma's four games.
Roma are seventh with nine points, although they have played a game less than all the sides ahead of them.
Torino are up to fifth after a 3-2 win at Udinese.