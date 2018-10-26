I-League: Neroca FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Timings, Live Streaming

Imphal, October 26: Manipur's Neroca FC, who ran a fairytale debut campaign last season, are all set to renew their love affair with the Hero I-League as they get ready to host Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal (QEB) at Imphal's Khuman Lumpak stadium on October 27, 2018.
The Neroca-QEB game will be the second game of the 12th Hero I-League edition and both teams look equally balanced on paper, with both outfits having Spanish coaches locking horns for the initial bragging rights, as a fresh season beckons.
Neroca almost pulled off a sensational debut title win last season before finishing as runners-up, while QEB could only manage a fourth-place finish at the end of a nerve-wracking final day where four teams had a chance at the title before Minerva Punjab clinched the coveted crown.
The home side, besides bringing in Spaniard Manuel Fraile, who helped Aizawl win the Mizoram Premier League three years back, have also managed to retain the nucleus of the side from last season, while also bolstering it with a few top foreign signings.
Prominent among them being the tireless Japanese winger Katsumi Yusa, who has earned immense popularity with the fans in India with his energetic displays.
Katsumi Yusa is transfered and registered for Neroca FC and looking forward to do my best for them in the I-League.— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) October 26, 2018
A big thank you to the @FPAI for their professional and informative approach in getting my transfer sorted out. pic.twitter.com/cOHKKNfjQr
Also, Brazilian Eduardo Ferreira, a rock-solid defender who has played with distinction with both the Kolkata giants and who, alike Katsumi, will be up against his former team on Saturday.
In attack, Neroca will feel fortunate to have striker Felix Odili Chidi and winger Singham Subash Singh. The Nigerian Felix and the local lad Singam Subhash had 11 goals between them in the last edition. Australian Aryn Williams is also retained from last year and brings a lot of maturity in midfield. Veteran custodian and captain Lalit Thapa should be a safe house guarding the Neroca goal, but Italian Mauro Boerchio's presence in the goalkeeping quartet, someone who was with coach Fraile in Mongolia, suggests Thapa might face a tough competition.
Coach Fraile seemed undaunted at the prospect of facing QEB, sounding positive at the pre-match press conference when asked about their opponent's pre-season in Malaysia, "We are a small club with a big heart. Every team has their own training methods. I am here to win every match and feel at the moment Neroca is the best team in the world."
Pre-Press conference ahead of tomorrow,s clash against Quess East Bengal FC !! #NFCvQEBFC pic.twitter.com/RVZ5R9SNCP— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) October 26, 2018
As far as the team from Kolkata is concerned, they would be hoping that brand new sponsors in the form of IT company Quess, would usher in a turnaround in fortunes as they desperately seek the first Hero I-League title.
Given their stature in Indian football, the desperation is not surprising. They have also roped in a Spanish coach, Alejandro Menendez Garcia and had a very successful pre-season under him in Malaysia where they won three matches and drew one. Coach Garcia has also had immense success in Thailand and China and would be looking to help the Red & Golds from Kolkata break their Hero I-League jinx.
Garcia also exuded confidence in the pre-match presser saying, "We are very confident before tomorrow's match. We know that we can win the match. This is a very difficult opening but we hope to get three points." He also disclosed that Syrian midfield general Mahmoud Al-Amna had not travelled to Imphal due to personal reasons.
Kick off 2pm
Live on Star Sports 3
Live streaming on Hotstar/Jio Network