Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Euro 2020: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine: Late Dumfries header secures dramatic Oranje win

By Peter Thompson
Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries

Amsterdam, June 14: A late first international goal for Denzel Dumfries secured a thrilling 3-2 victory for the Netherlands in their Euro 2020 opener after Ukraine had fought back from two goals down on Monday (June 14).

Ukraine goalkeeper Georgi Bushchan frustrated the Oranje with a string of first-half saves, but his mistake gifted captain Georginio Wijnaldum the chance to open the scoring early in the second half.

Wout Weghorst added a second soon after in the Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Sunday, but a stunning finish from skipper Andriy Yarmolenko 15 minutes from time gave Ukraine hope.

Roman Yaremchuk capitalised on slack defending to seemingly salvage a point in Amsterdam, but Dumfries nodded home the winner only five minutes from time to make amends for missing a glorious first-half chance.

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AUT 3 - 1 MKD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments