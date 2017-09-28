Manuel Neuer: I play with metal plate in right foot

Berlin, Sep 28: Bayern Munich's injured keeper Manuel Neuer has claimed in a recent interview to Sport Bild that he had played with a metal plate in his right foot for the past nine years after he injured his foot again severely in a training session one week ago.
The German goalkeeper suffered the major blow when he was ruled out of action until January after sustaining a foot injury for the second time in six months.
Neuer had an operation to repair a hairline metatarsal fracture in his left-foot last week. After the coming weeks of rest and rehabilitation, Neuer, therefore, will own not one, but two metal plates in his right foot
The 31-year-old has been recently struggling with injury, however, in the interview with Bild, the shot-stopper suggested that such time of setback is nothing new to him and he can cope up with such situation as he already faced similar kind of situation in his time at his former club Schalke.
"I had the same injury while at Schalke in 2008," Neuer told Sports Bild. "Back then, a metal plate was inserted which is still in.
"I've never had a problem and feel comfortable with it.
"I'm all for leaving everything in during my career in order to avoid unnecessary absences."
In his absence, Bayern have already called up retired keeper Tom Starke for the time being to be the deputy of now first choice Ulreich.
The Germain giants are currently struggling with their game as they already sit third behind Dortmund and Hoffenheim with three and one points respectively.
They also lost their crucial group stage match against Paris Saint-German by 3-0 which clearly indicates their dismissal run of form at the moment.