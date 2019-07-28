Newcastle owner rules out Sean Longstaff sale amid Manchester United rumours

Bengaluru, July 28: Manchester United's proposed move for midfielder Sean Longstaff has hit a snag after Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley warned the player is not for sale this Summer for any price.
On the back of Ander Herrera’s exit, manager Solskjaer is on the lookout for able centre midfield reinforcements and apparently views the 21-year-old as an ideal signing.
Longstaff only made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day last year and played just 12 games before his season was cut short by injury. But certainly, he made a strong impression with whatever opportunities he got. His performances have impressed the United coaching staff, and reportedly the Red Devils now have made him a top summer target.
The Manchester side who have reportedly already made one attempt to sign the player with a cheeky £25m bid, has been told to cough up at least £50m for him.
The Red Devils have reportedly been stunned by the demand but still preparing their next move for the midfielder by putting £5m more in it.
However, to perhaps ending all hope from a Red Devils fans' perspective, Toons owner Ashley now himself has ruled out the possibility of an exit in the coming weeks.
“The message we want to put out is that he is not for sale,” Ashley told the Daily Mail. “If you’ve got one like Sean – keep him."
Ashley’s stance echoed his manager’s views on the circumstances. "We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure," Bruce said. "So that won’t happen. I’m very confident (he won’t go)."
Solskjaer is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are targeting a different approach in the transfer market this Summer under the Norweigan manager by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings. However, with Newcastle now looking to stand firm on their resolution they may have to look for other alternatives to fill the position.
The Old Trafford side have completed two signings so far with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James but their search for new recruits is reportedly far from over. United are expected to make at least two more signings this Summer, and Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Leicester defender Harry Maguire are strongly linked with a transfer right now.