Newcastle target former Tottenham flop Clinton Njie

Bengaluru, January 7: Premier League strugglers Newcastle United have joined the race for former Tottenham forward Clinton N'Jie, according to reports in England.
The 25-year-old Marseille man is available on loan this month but Rafa Bentinez's side face stiff competition from Crystal Palace, Burnley and Cardiff.
Any loan move for the Cameroon international would be with a view to a permanent deal and, according to reports, Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez believes that N'Jie could boost his club this month as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.
N'Jie had two successful years in the South of France after leaving White Hart Lane but has only started four games this season. He was set to join Sporting in the summer but the loan deal fell through when the clubs failed to reach an agreement.
The fleet-footed striker joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2015 and only made eight appearances for the club.
Newcastle remain in a state of uncertainty off the field as well with ex-United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon trying to complete a takeover from Mike Ashley. Kenyon leads a consortium that wants to buy the Toon from Sports Direct chief Ashley.
The not so popular Newcastle owner told Sky News last month that talks over a sale were "at a more progressed stage than they had ever been".
Newcastle United are short of quality in almost every department but the area they lack quality the most is their attack and N'Jie could possibly fix that.
However, his previous stint in the Premier League was a big flop with Spurs but their is no reason that he will flop once again.
This time, he is almost four years older and is more matured and has successfully bid a goodbye to his injury problems as well. He is capable of playing either as a number nine or a wide forward and could be a big hit in Benitez's counter attacking system thanks to his pace.