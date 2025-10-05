Newcastle United Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nottingham Forest As Guimaraes And Woltemade Excel

AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming; Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh on TV and Online?

Newcastle United secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, with Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade scoring crucial goals. The win adds pressure on Forest's manager, Ange Postecoglou. Guimaraes scored a stunning long-range goal past former Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels, while Woltemade converted a penalty after Elliot Anderson fouled Guimaraes in the box.

In the second half, Newcastle came alive. Guimaraes curled a beautiful shot from 25 yards out, beating Sels to open the scoring. Later, Woltemade confidently scored from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Anderson's foul on Guimaraes. This performance left Forest struggling at 17th place in the Premier League standings.

Sandro Tonali was denied by Sels' brilliant save, and Woltemade hit the crossbar before finally scoring his penalty. Joelinton missed opportunities to score when he shot directly at Sels and had a header saved by the Forest goalkeeper during a quiet first half.

Forest's defence faced challenges throughout the match. Morato nearly made a costly mistake in his own penalty area but managed to recover and block Woltemade's volley attempt. Dan Burn had two penalty appeals dismissed before Guimaraes' opening goal.

Woltemade has quickly become popular among Newcastle fans, having scored in each of his first three home games in the Premier League. He joins Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer as players who achieved this feat for Newcastle.

Postecoglou Under Pressure

The defeat extends Forest's poor run under Postecoglou, who has yet to secure a win in four league matches since taking charge. He is the first Forest manager since Andy Beattie in 1960 to start without a win in his first four league games. Additionally, he is the first since John Baynes in 1925 to fail to win any of his opening seven matches across all competitions.

Newcastle have now won seven of their last eight league encounters with Forest, including their last four consecutively. The Magpies last achieved more consecutive wins against Forest back in March 1937 with five victories.

Forest's defensive woes continue as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League matches. This equals their longest streak without a clean sheet since returning to the top flight in 2022.