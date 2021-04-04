Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham: Arsenal-owned Willock denies Spurs late on

At the end of a week in which Harry Kane's future was something of a hot topic, it was only fitting for the England captain to score twice, but they were pegged back in the closing stages as Jose Mourinho's Spurs flattered to deceive again.
1
2128583
Having already gone extremely close to opening the scoring, Newcastle went in front through Joelinton, but six minutes later the home side trailed – Kane's predatory instincts on show as he scored a quick-fire brace.
But less than a minute after Kane hit the post in the second half, Willock – who is on loan from Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal – blasted in from close range to seal a deserved point for Steve Bruce's men.