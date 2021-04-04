Football
Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham: Arsenal-owned Willock denies Spurs late on

By Ryan Benson
London, April 4: Joe Willock scored late on to salvage relegation-threatened Newcastle United a potentially massive point in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, who missed the chance to go fourth.
At the end of a week in which Harry Kane's future was something of a hot topic, it was only fitting for the England captain to score twice, but they were pegged back in the closing stages as Jose Mourinho's Spurs flattered to deceive again.
Having already gone extremely close to opening the scoring, Newcastle went in front through Joelinton, but six minutes later the home side trailed – Kane's predatory instincts on show as he scored a quick-fire brace.
But less than a minute after Kane hit the post in the second half, Willock – who is on loan from Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal – blasted in from close range to seal a deserved point for Steve Bruce's men.

Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
