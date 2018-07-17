Newcastle United to battle it out with Celtic for Cruzeiro's Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Bengaluru, July 17: Newcastle United will go head to head against Celtic to bag the services of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta in this summer transfer window, sources say.
While most of the Premier League clubs have started swooping in on players, Newcastle United have been relatively quiet in the transfer market. So far, they have only brought in Kennedy on loan from Chelsea. But their business could all change if they rope in De Arrascaeta within the next few days.
De Arrascaeta started his professional football career with Defensor Sporting in 2012. The Uruguayan attacking midfielder has made 65 appearances for Defensor Sporting during his three-year stint there and scored 18 goals from 2012 to 2015. After that, De Arrascaeta joined Brazilian side Cruzeiro in the summer transfer window of 2015-16 season on a transfer fee worth £4 million. And it is here in the Brazilian Serie A that the attacking midfielder impressed most by scoring 40 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions for Cruzeiro.
Due to his consistency, the Uruguayan has attracted interest from various clubs in Europe. Even though his contract with Cruzeiro will expire only at the end of the 2020-21 season, the club management could be tempted to sell the player if they receive an offer around £18 million.
At the international level, the 24-year-old could only make the provisional 28-man list of Uruguay for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. However, Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez had included De Arrascaeta in the squad for the 2015 Copa America. For the national side, De Arrascaeta has made 16 appearances for Uruguay and has struck twice.
De Arrascaeta's technical abilities set him apart from other competitors. He has a special skill of nutmegging opposition defenders with ease. His playmaking and ball control skills give him an edge over others in the transfer market.
One thing that the player needs to work on is his aerial duels, which is essential for surviving in the Premier League.
We've to wait and watch whether Newcastle will open up the bidding for the 24-year-old in the coming days.
