Newcastle boosted by new Saint-Maximin deal before Man Utd visit

Newcastle, October 15: Newcastle United have agreed new terms with star winger Allan Saint-Maximin, extending his contract by a further 12 months to keep him at St James' Park until 2026.
Saint-Maximin has quickly established himself as Newcastle's most exciting player since signing from Nice in a reported £20million transfer at the start of last season.
The 23-year-old signed a six-year deal upon his arrival at St James' Park and has made the same commitment again just over a year on, although reportedly now on wages in line with Newcastle's top earners.
"I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in Germany - but Newcastle, I feel, is like my home," Saint-Maximin told the club's official website.
"The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach, too, and my partners on the pitch. Everybody gives me love and, when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time."
The former France youth international, who is in line to face Manchester United on Saturday, has been Newcastle's most productive performer since the start of the 2019-20 season.
He has been involved in nine league goals (four goals and five assists), the most of any Newcastle player, and created nine big chances - another club high.
In the Magpies' most recent game - a 3-1 win against Burnley prior to the international break - their number 10 scored and assisted in the same Premier League match for the first time.
It is Saint-Maximin's close control, trickery and ability to beat a man that has really caught the eye, though.
Of players to feature in 25 Premier League games and attempt at least 10 dribbles since Saint-Maximin debuted, he ranks second for both dribbles attempted per 90 minutes (9.0) and dribbles completed per 90 minutes (5.6).
Only Wolves' Adama Traore - 9.3 attempted and 6.5 completed - beats the Newcastle man in each category, with Wilfried Zaha third having completed 4.1 of 7.9 attempts on average.
Newcastle coach Steve Bruce added: "With Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he's got the talent to do it."