Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Newcastle boosted by new Saint-Maximin deal before Man Utd visit

By Ben Spratt

Newcastle, October 15: Newcastle United have agreed new terms with star winger Allan Saint-Maximin, extending his contract by a further 12 months to keep him at St James' Park until 2026.

Saint-Maximin has quickly established himself as Newcastle's most exciting player since signing from Nice in a reported £20million transfer at the start of last season.

The 23-year-old signed a six-year deal upon his arrival at St James' Park and has made the same commitment again just over a year on, although reportedly now on wages in line with Newcastle's top earners.

"I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in Germany - but Newcastle, I feel, is like my home," Saint-Maximin told the club's official website.

"The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach, too, and my partners on the pitch. Everybody gives me love and, when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time."

The former France youth international, who is in line to face Manchester United on Saturday, has been Newcastle's most productive performer since the start of the 2019-20 season.

He has been involved in nine league goals (four goals and five assists), the most of any Newcastle player, and created nine big chances - another club high.

In the Magpies' most recent game - a 3-1 win against Burnley prior to the international break - their number 10 scored and assisted in the same Premier League match for the first time.

It is Saint-Maximin's close control, trickery and ability to beat a man that has really caught the eye, though.

Of players to feature in 25 Premier League games and attempt at least 10 dribbles since Saint-Maximin debuted, he ranks second for both dribbles attempted per 90 minutes (9.0) and dribbles completed per 90 minutes (5.6).

Only Wolves' Adama Traore - 9.3 attempted and 6.5 completed - beats the Newcastle man in each category, with Wilfried Zaha third having completed 4.1 of 7.9 attempts on average.

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce added: "With Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he's got the talent to do it."

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More