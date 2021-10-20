Football
Newcastle United part ways with Steve Bruce following takeover

By Stats Perform

Newcastle, October 20: Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent following the club's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.

Bruce was appointed in July 2019 by Newcastle and celebrated his 1000th match as a manager with a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday (October 17).

The Magpies sit in 19th, one point ahead of Norwich City, as Bruce becomes the second Premier League manager to leave his post this season following Xisco Munoz's dismissal by Watford.

Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle on interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Newcastle revealed that the process of recruiting a new head coach has started and an appointment will be announced in due course.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
