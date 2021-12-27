Football
Newcastle United plot surprise swoop for former Manchester United striker - Good option for the Magpies?

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 27: Newcastle United are looking to add in fresh faces in the January transfer window to improve their Premier League situation.

Eddie Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce in November, has failed to turn around Magpies' fortune winning just one of his first seven games in charge, sitting 19th in the league. As a result, they are now exploring the market for almost every area. Several names have already been linked and as per rumours, one of the players included in the potential list of candidates is former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo.

Newcastle are looking to sign a proficient goalscoring option in January, one who can compete with Callum Wilson. Ighalo, who currently plies his trade at Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia is reportedly one of their preferred options for January.

Ighalo's career so far

The Nigerian forward is a well-travelled footballer who has had spells in Spain, England, Italy, China and Saudi Arabia. He however has had his most successful time in England with Watford where he scored 40 goals in 100 competitive appearances from 2014 to 2017 before he moved to China. He has a brief spell with Manchester United later in 2020. Then he moved to China again and then to Al Shabab last year. He has since scored 18 goals in just 26 matches for the Saudi Arabian giants.

Good move by Newcastle United?

It is understood Ighalo would seriously consider returning to England if a contact is made. Signing him on a cut-price deal could be a good option for the Magpies. They have been linked with a host of names, but despite their riches, they are doubtful to lure high-profile players due to relegation fears. The former Manchester United striker could be a shrewd addition in that respect due to his vast experience at the highest level of football.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 16:05 [IST]
