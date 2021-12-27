Newcastle United plot surprise swoop for former Manchester United striker - Good option for the Magpies?

Bengaluru, Dec. 27: Newcastle United are looking to add in fresh faces in the January transfer window to improve their Premier League situation.
Eddie
Howe,
who
replaced
Steve
Bruce
in
November,
has
failed
to
turn
around
Magpies' fortune
winning
just
one
of
his
first
seven
games
in
charge,
sitting
19th
in
the
league.
As
a
result,
they
are
now
exploring
the
market
for
almost
every
area.
Several
names
have
already
been
linked
and
as
per
rumours,
one
of
the
players
included
in
the
potential
list
of
candidates
is
former
Manchester
United
striker
Odion
Ighalo.
Newcastle are looking to sign a proficient goalscoring option in January, one who can compete with Callum Wilson. Ighalo, who currently plies his trade at Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia is reportedly one of their preferred options for January.
Ighalo's career so far
The Nigerian forward is a well-travelled footballer who has had spells in Spain, England, Italy, China and Saudi Arabia. He however has had his most successful time in England with Watford where he scored 40 goals in 100 competitive appearances from 2014 to 2017 before he moved to China. He has a brief spell with Manchester United later in 2020. Then he moved to China again and then to Al Shabab last year. He has since scored 18 goals in just 26 matches for the Saudi Arabian giants.
Good move by Newcastle United?
It is understood Ighalo would seriously consider returning to England if a contact is made. Signing him on a cut-price deal could be a good option for the Magpies. They have been linked with a host of names, but despite their riches, they are doubtful to lure high-profile players due to relegation fears. The former Manchester United striker could be a shrewd addition in that respect due to his vast experience at the highest level of football.