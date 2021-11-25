Newcastle want Ligue 1 midfield dynamo, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 25: As per rumours in England, Newcastle United are readying themselves to spend big once the transfer window opens in January.
New manager Eddie Howe is expected to be given a pretty handsome war chest to improve his squad as the Magpies look to ensure safety.
They
are
currently
lying
at
the
bottom
of
the
table
with
just
six
points
and
are
yet
to
win
their
first
game
of
the
Premier
League.
The French media claim that the Tyneside club have identified Lens midfielder Seko Fofana as a solution to their woes in the middle of the park with the Ivorian joining a long list of ambitious Newcastle United targets along with the likes of Axel Witsel, Donny van de Beek, Weston McKennie among others.
It
is
widely
presumed
that
the
Magpies
are
showing
an
interest
in
the
Ivorian
as
they
consider
their
options
ahead
of
the
January
transfer
window.
It is believed that AC Milan and Marseille are among the other clubs keen on the 26-year-old, whilst Lens will only cash in on him if they receive a huge offer as they do not want to lose one of their key players when the team is performing so well.
Franck
Haise's
side
currently
occupy
the
second
place
in
Ligue
1
behind
Paris
Saint-Germain
and
Fofana
has
been
crucial
behind
their
brilliant
run
of
form.
Fofana has played in each of Lens' 13 games this season, scoring thrice in the process. The prospect of finishing the season in Champions League places might lead to the Ligue 1 side blocking any potential move for the midfielder. Fofana is exactly the kind of player Newcastle United need in order to bring energy to their midfield, something the Magpies have missed since they lost Moussa Sissoko, a player Fofana resembles with in terms of playing style.
Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 1 in and a solid physique, Fofana comes with all the physical attributes of a modern-day box to box midfielder and he is also pretty impressive on the ball.
Fofana
is
fourth
in
Ligue
1
this
season
in
terms
of
distance
covered
with
143.5
kilometres.
He
is
also
incredibly
fast
and
clocked
in
at
35.3
kilometres
per
hour
as
his
top
speed
last
season.
It
goes
without
saying
that
Fofana
comes
with
some
qualities
other
Newcastle
midfielders
miss
out
on
and
he
could
bring
much-needed
dynamism
and
tenacity
at
the
heart
of
midfield.
Fofana, on paper, looks like someone who can help the Magpies improve significantly and fend of relegation threats which would be extremely crucial for them as they look to build for the future. If available for the right price, this deal would be a no-brainer from the point of view of Eddie Howe's side.