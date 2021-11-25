Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Newcastle want Ligue 1 midfield dynamo, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, November 25: As per rumours in England, Newcastle United are readying themselves to spend big once the transfer window opens in January.

New manager Eddie Howe is expected to be given a pretty handsome war chest to improve his squad as the Magpies look to ensure safety.

They are currently lying at the bottom of the table with just six points and are yet to win their first game of the Premier League.

The French media claim that the Tyneside club have identified Lens midfielder Seko Fofana as a solution to their woes in the middle of the park with the Ivorian joining a long list of ambitious Newcastle United targets along with the likes of Axel Witsel, Donny van de Beek, Weston McKennie among others.

It is widely presumed that the Magpies are showing an interest in the Ivorian as they consider their options ahead of the January transfer window.

It is believed that AC Milan and Marseille are among the other clubs keen on the 26-year-old, whilst Lens will only cash in on him if they receive a huge offer as they do not want to lose one of their key players when the team is performing so well.

Franck Haise's side currently occupy the second place in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and Fofana has been crucial behind their brilliant run of form.

Fofana has played in each of Lens' 13 games this season, scoring thrice in the process. The prospect of finishing the season in Champions League places might lead to the Ligue 1 side blocking any potential move for the midfielder. Fofana is exactly the kind of player Newcastle United need in order to bring energy to their midfield, something the Magpies have missed since they lost Moussa Sissoko, a player Fofana resembles with in terms of playing style.

Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 1 in and a solid physique, Fofana comes with all the physical attributes of a modern-day box to box midfielder and he is also pretty impressive on the ball.

Fofana is fourth in Ligue 1 this season in terms of distance covered with 143.5 kilometres. He is also incredibly fast and clocked in at 35.3 kilometres per hour as his top speed last season. It goes without saying that Fofana comes with some qualities other Newcastle midfielders miss out on and he could bring much-needed dynamism and tenacity at the heart of midfield.

Fofana, on paper, looks like someone who can help the Magpies improve significantly and fend of relegation threats which would be extremely crucial for them as they look to build for the future. If available for the right price, this deal would be a no-brainer from the point of view of Eddie Howe's side.

Comments

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments