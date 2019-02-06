Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bartomeu plays down chances of Neymar return to Barca

By Opta
Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017
Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017

Barcelona, February 6: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu played down a possible return to the club for Neymar, saying he had not spoken to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a return to the La Liga champions, the club he left for PSG in 2017.

But Bartomeu said he had not spoken to Neymar, or the Brazilian's father, as Barca prepare for next season.

"I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barca. They have not called," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

"We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table.

"We are talking about a PSG player and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him."

Sidelined with a foot injury, Neymar has scored 20 goals in 23 games this season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue