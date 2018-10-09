Neymar calls on France star Paul Pogba to join PSG

Bengaluru, October 9: Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar has made contact with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to make a sensational move to Paris, according to reports.
Reports claim that the Brazilian called the Manchester United man last month after his training ground bust-up with Jose Mourinho.
The frosty exchange between the pair at the start of the training session at Carrington was caught on camera, which was later sparked by Pogba's Instagram post during the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby.
The Manchester United boss has already stripped the World Cup winner of the vice-captaincy for his comments after the home draw with Wolves. And Neymar was hoping to take advantage of the rift to see if the Frenchman fancied a switch to the Ligue 1 champions.
The pair have been friends for a few years and the 26-year-old tried to persuade Pogba to join him at Barcelona two years ago, but he opted for a return to Old Trafford from Juventus.
Regardless of the strained relationship between Mourinho and the £89million man, the Red Devils are not prepared to ditch their star player whom they signed for a world record fee at that time.
And after their huge outlay on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the last year, PSG would struggle to make the numbers work in January and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations if they want to meet the demands of Manchester United about Pogba.
Mourinho got some relief last weekend thanks to a comeback win against Newcastle United this weekend. The Red Devils trailed 2-0 but fought back to win the game 3-2.
It had been a nightmare last week for United who lost to West Ham two weeks ago and were booed off the pitch by the home fans after the Champions League midweek stalemate against Valencia, but the win against Newcastle would surely act as a boost and could very well be their turnaround this season.