Neymar: I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

By Sacha Pisani

Paris, May 13: Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar said he wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over the superstar's future at Juventus.

Ronaldo, who reached 100 goals for Juventus during Wednesday's 3-1 win at Sassuolo, has been tipped to leave the struggling Serie A giants at the end of the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, and former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid.

PSG star Neymar – who has signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 holders – talked up a partnership with Ronaldo, having played alongside Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo," the 29-year-old Brazil international told GQ.

"I have already played with great players, like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet."

Neymar is contracted to PSG until 2025 following his new deal in the French capital.

The forward joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona on a five-year deal at a world-record cost of €222million in August 2017.

Neymar's new terms will reportedly see him earn €30m (£26m) per season in Paris, where he has scored eight Ligue 1 goals this season and 16 across all competitions.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 6:20 [IST]
