Neymar had a valid reason to snub Ralston

Bengaluru, September 14: On his Champions League debut for Paris Saint-Germain, star signing Neymar had drawn a lot of flak for refusing to swap his t-shirt with Celtic's Anthony Ralston after the game.
During the match the duo had clashed and so it was presumed that Neymar turned down Ralston's offer of handshake and the request for swapping t-shirts as a fallout.
But it later emerged that Neymar had a genuine reason for snubbing Ralston after the game which PSG won 5-0.
The fact is that before the game itself Neymar had agreed to donate his No.10 PSG jersey to the cancer charity of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish's wife named 'The Marina Dalglish Appeal.'
Celtic and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish had played a key role in establishing the charity with wife Marina, which is mainly for those people diagnosed with breast cancer.
The t-shirt will be used to raise money for victims of breast cancer at a forthcoming event.
Dalglish praised Neymar's gesture in a tweet.
Very much appreciated @neymarjr - thank you! Every penny raised will help my wife Marina's breast cancer patients at Larks. KD https://t.co/hW539WRsWf— Kenneth Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) September 13, 2017
Neymar replied expressing his delight to be part of a noble cause.
It was a pleasure to help !! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/m0JQsOlZCC— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2017
The Brazilian has been in the eye of a storm follwoing his record transfer from Catalan giants Barcelona to the former Ligue1 champs.
But the latest goodwill gesture really raises the profile of Neymar.
Fans also took to Twitter to praise Neymar
Neymar, under fire for refusing to shake hands yesterday, donates his game shirt to Kenny Dalglish's wife's breast cancer foundation. pic.twitter.com/EEDGXKNBC7— Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) September 13, 2017