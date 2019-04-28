Football

Neymar appears to lash out at fan after Coupe de France nightmare

By Opta
Neymar

Paris, April 28: Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar appeared to strike a supporter following the club's shock Coupe de France defeat against Rennes in the final.

Neymar scored as PSG squandered a 2-0 lead against Rennes, who triumphed 6-5 on penalties following Saturday's 2-2 draw in Paris.

Brazil international Neymar made his first start since January, having returned from a serious foot injury in last week's Ligue 1-clinching win over Monaco.

Neymar doubled PSG's lead in the 21st minute after Dani Alves' opener but the French giants capitulated in the capital, where the former Barca forward's frustrations and woes were compounded post-game.

As PSG climbed the Stade de France stairs to collect their runners-up medals, video footage on social media appeared to show Neymar lashing out at a fan.

Neymar initially appeared to bat a phone away from a fan who was taking photos before a verbal exchange as the 27-year-old lost his patience.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019

