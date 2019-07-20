Football

Neymar not in PSG squad for Nurnberg friendly

By
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain are set to play a second pre-season friendly without Neymar as he continues to be linked to Barcelona.

Paris, July 20: Neymar has not been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Nurnberg in a friendly in Germany on Saturday.

In a statement published to the club's website, PSG listed "training" as the reason for the star's absence from the 23-man group.

Brazil forward Neymar commenced pre-season work with the Ligue 1 champions earlier this week amid intense transfer speculation.

The 27-year-old was not involved in PSG's midweek win over Dynamo Dresden and has not featured at any level since sustaining ankle-ligament damage while on international duty against Qatar last month.

He recently claimed to be back at "almost 100 per cent" after being forced to miss the Copa America.

Neymar's future remains unclear as he continues to push for a return to Barcelona, plans PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admitted to knowing before the Copa America.

The Ligue 1 champions are scheduled to fly to China on Tuesday for friendlies against Serie A side Inter and A-League outfit Sydney FC.

They will remain in the country to face fellow French club Rennes in the Trophee des Champions, their first competitive commitment of the new season.

Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
