Neymar facing police probe after video defence of rape accusation

By Opta
neymar - Cropped

Sau Paulo, June 3: Neymar is facing a police investigation in Brazil after responding to an allegation of rape with pictures of his accuser within a social media video.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain forward following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

The Brazil international revealed private messages he claims were exchanged between himself and the woman, which included intimate photos.

A statement released to Omnisport from Rio de Janeiro police read: "The Computer Crime Investigation Office (DRCI) will investigate Neymar's alleged video disclosure. The 110th DP (Teresopolis) has already taken steps to assist in this investigation."

The woman claims she became acquainted with Neymar after exchanging messages on Instagram and a friend of the player arranged for her to travel to France.

She met the player at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe hotel where she alleges he had non-consensual sex with her.

In the woman's testimony, she says she returned to Brazil on May 17 but was too emotionally shaken to report the incident until now.

In his video reply Neymar said: "What happened was totally the opposite of what was said. I am upset."

Read more about: football neymar brazil psg police
Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

