Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neymar will stay at PSG despite Barcelona interest, says former agent

By Dejan Kalinic

Paris, May 20: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will remain with the Ligue 1 giants despite Barcelona's reported interest, according to his former agent.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, almost three years after leaving to join PSG for a world-record €222million.

But his former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, feels the Brazil international will stay at PSG due to the financial challenges posed to clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Neymar will stay at PSG because the market is different," he told Fox Sports on Tuesday (May 19).

"The economic world of football will change."

Neymar has also previously been linked to Barcelona's fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Ribeiro confirmed Madrid had previously been interested in Neymar, thanks to president Florentino Perez.

"I have been in Madrid several times because the objective of Florentino Perez was to recruit Neymar," he said.

"Last year, in May, I was with him in his office. He told me that he had a dream to sign Neymar."

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue