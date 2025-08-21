Why is Sanju Samson wearing Dhoni at the Back in KCL 2025 Match for Kochi Blue Tigers?

Football Nicolas Jackson Excluded From Chelsea Squad For West Ham Match Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation Nicolas Jackson is available but will not play against West Ham. His future at Chelsea is uncertain amid transfer interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:31 [IST]

Nicolas Jackson is fit but won't join Chelsea's squad for their Premier League match against West Ham United, as confirmed by Enzo Maresca. Despite joining from Villarreal in 2023 for £32 million, Jackson faces transfer rumours this summer. His absence in Chelsea's goalless draw with Crystal Palace was due to a red card suspension.

Jackson's future at Chelsea is uncertain following the club's expensive signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Ipswich Town. Aston Villa is reportedly interested in acquiring the striker, while Newcastle United has shown ongoing interest due to Alexander Isak's uncertain situation.

Maresca stated that although Jackson is available, he won't travel with Chelsea to the London Stadium on Friday. "He is available, but he is not going to be part of the squad," Maresca told reporters. He mentioned having two strikers and acknowledged potential changes before the transfer window closes.

When asked about Jackson's possible departure, Maresca said, "No idea. You know, from last season I prefer to focus on training sessions. I don't know." Since joining Chelsea, only Cole Palmer has more goal involvements than Jackson among his teammates.

Christopher Nkunku also seems likely to leave before the September 1 deadline. He has been in talks with Bayern Munich for a loan move, though Chelsea prefers a permanent deal. "Christopher is with us, like Nico, but it's the same answer as Nico," Maresca added.

Maresca explained that Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson are training separately from the main group. He expressed uncertainty about future plans: "No idea. We have still two weeks. No idea because it is difficult to plan because anything can happen."

If both Jackson and Nkunku exit, Chelsea may pursue deals involving Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons. This strategy could reshape their attacking options significantly.