No bids made for Maddison, says Rodgers

London, August 23: After weeks of reports that Arsenal were poised to make a move for James Maddison, Brendan Rodgers has dismissed that notion as "all gossip", saying no bids have been made made.
The Leicester City manager said ahead of Monday's trip to West Ham that he believes everyone in the squad wants to remain at the King Power.
That marks a significant step for the Foxes, who have grown accustomed to losing key players to big-money rivals.
Maddison appeared to be the man in demand during the off-season but Rodgers insisted there have been no offers for the 24-year-old England international.
“There’s obviously been things around James this summer but the reality is that it was all gossip, as there was never an inquiry or a bid made," Rodgers said. "There was no drama there.”
The Gunners' £30million move to land Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid may have pre-empted an official bid, but the bottom line is the same for Leicester.
On the heels of a second successive fifth-place finish in the league and with a new training facility up and running, Rodgers said he believes the club is ready to retain its players.
"Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that's the nature of the game," Rodgers said. "It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.
"You've always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in. That's something we are very clear on as a club.
"I just think this summer the players have been able to reflect on where we're at as a team and a club and feel they want to be a part of that, which is great news."