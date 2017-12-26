NorthEast United FC's Adilson part ways with the club

New Delhi, Dec 26: Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC have had a poor start to their campaign as the Highlanders only bragged four points from six matches but now adding more salt into their wounds, the club have announced that they have parted ways with their star midfielder Adilson Carlos Tavares Filho for the ongoing season.
Adilson, one of the big names of Portuguese side Arouca, signed for the John Abraham co-owned team on the transfer deadline day and already appeared four matches in the competitions. His last match was against Bengaluru FC in the 1-0 defeat.
But later some reports claimed that, following the match, the star midfielder suffered a serious injury and had to rush to his native place, Brazil for a medical check-up.
Now it has emerged that the problem is very much severe and the midfielder cannot play further this season which made the Indian Super League side terminate his contract.
Adilson is expected to start training next year and a definite date of return cannot be predicted as yet.
North East are currently looking for a foreign player to fill his void, however, could only sign a player when the window opens in January.
The box to box midfielder was one of the brightest players of the NUFC side and his sudden exclusion from the team will surely give Coach Joao de Deus a thing to worry about.
North East will next travel to Pune to take on Ranko Popovic’s side on Saturday, this weekend and will hope for a better performance in the absence of Adilson to come back to winning ways likely with the midfield combination of Marcinho and Rowlin Borges.