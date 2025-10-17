Odegaard Injury Update: Arsenal Captain Expected To Be Out For Weeks Following Knee Injury

IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rohit or Gill - Which India batter will have the Biggest Impact against Australia?

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for several weeks due to a medial collateral ligament injury. The Arsenal captain sustained this injury before the international break, which led to his early exit in the 2-0 victory over West Ham. Consequently, Odegaard had to withdraw from Norway's squad for the October internationals. Initial reports suggest he might not return until after the November break.

Arteta expressed hope for an earlier return but acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Odegaard's recovery timeline. "He will be weeks, no definite date for his return, but he's evolving well," Arteta stated during a press conference before Arsenal's match against Fulham. He described Odegaard's situation as unfortunate, given his recurring injuries this season, but remained optimistic about his comeback in a few weeks.

Arsenal have started the season strongly and currently lead the league standings with a one-point advantage over Liverpool. Since their opening match against Manchester United, where they faced 22 shots, Arsenal have limited their opponents to fewer than 10 attempts in all subsequent Premier League games. Arteta hopes this defensive resilience continues at Craven Cottage as Arsenal aim for their first away win against Fulham since the 2022-23 season.

Arteta emphasised the importance of maintaining defensive solidity as a foundation for success. "That's a platform to build performances and results, that's for sure," he said. He stressed that consistent defence relies on effective attacking and team commitment to their roles. "If we continue to do that, it's going to give us a big chance to get what we want," Arteta added.

This marks Odegaard's third injury setback this season, having previously been sidelined twice due to shoulder issues. As a result, the 26-year-old has only played 204 minutes in the Premier League so far this term. Arteta noted that Odegaard's progress will depend on how his knee responds and how he manages upcoming rehabilitation steps.

The uncertainty surrounding Odegaard's return is evident as Arteta admitted it could extend beyond the international break. However, he remains hopeful about monitoring Odegaard's knee condition and rehabilitation progress closely before making any definitive conclusions about his availability.

As Arsenal prepare for their upcoming matches, they remain focused on maintaining their strong start to the season despite challenges like Odegaard's absence. The team's defensive performance has been crucial in securing their current position at the top of the league table.