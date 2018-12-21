Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I get my coaching style from Fergie - Solskjaer

By Jack Davies
Legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson is the main inspiration behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaers management style
Legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson is the main inspiration behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management style

London, December 21: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his management style is inspired by legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson after landing the role of caretaker manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Former striker Solskjaer was confirmed as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho on Wednesday after the Portuguese had been relieved of his duties 24 hours earlier.

Solskjaer spent 11 years playing under Ferguson, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League final, in which he scored the winning goal to complete a famous treble.

"I get my managerial style from him ," Solskjaer told MUTV. "He's been the biggest influence, but I'm a different personality. I've got to be myself.

"I like people, speak to people, engage with people, see them express themselves, wherever they work. We just want to see everyone express themselves. That makes me happy.

"The boss is and always will be the best with how you can manage people. A lot revolves around him."

Solskjaer - a former coach of United's reserves - arrives on what is effectively a loan deal from Norwegian side Molde, where he is in his second spell as manager.

The 45-year-old guided Molde to the Tippeligaen title in both 2011 and 2012 - the first domestic crowns in the club's history - before being given his first chance in the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2014.

Solskjaer failed to save the Welsh club from relegation, winning only three matches out of 18 in the top flight before being sacked early in the following Championship season, and he hopes to prove he has learned the lessons of past mistakes after being given an unlikely opportunity to take his dream job.

"Time flies. 10 years more or less I've been coaching a team," he added. "You become more confident of course. The more mistakes you make, you learn.

"I've made a few but I've won the league, I've won cups I've been relegated, but I feel I'm getting to know the occupation. It's about managing people, the players."

Solskjaer's United reign begins with a trip to former club Cardiff in the Premier League on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 36 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue