Solskjaer not fearing for job amid Man Utd struggles

By Dejan Kalinic
Solskjaer

Manchester, January 26: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he held no fears over his job at the helm of Manchester United, but accepted results were needed.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford, with United having won just two of their past seven games ahead of visiting Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday.

But the Norwegian said he was unworried about his position, although he knows United – who are fifth in the Premier League – must improve their form.

"When we sat down we all agreed, the club and I, that the culture had to change," Solskjaer told UK media.

"It's not like I've been told without my consent what we're doing, because we agreed to things when we signed contracts and we agreed on a plan. I don't fear for my position in that respect, I just keep on working.

"Of course you know you need results and show you're doing the right things but I won't spend big money on someone to come in here now if they're not right for the club."

United have come under fire amid their poor run of form and an inability to thus far strengthen in January, particularly as they reportedly struggle to land Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes.

But Solskjaer said signing the right players was the key, suggesting the Premier League giants had failed with their more recent moves in the transfer market.

"It's a skill to look yourself in mirror sometimes and not just blame others as well. That's what some of us do – blame others," he said.

"For me, it's about understanding. We have to spend wisely, that's one of the keys. We've spent loads of money in the past five or six seasons, since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

"I've got to make sure that when we spend the money now it's on the right players and the right types, who will be here in the long run and will add quality now."

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
