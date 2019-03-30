Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pogba and Rashford crucial to Manchester United – Solskjaer

By Opta
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined the importance of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

London, March 30: Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are pivotal to Manchester United's future, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was appointed as United's permanent manager on Thursday, signing a three-year deal at Old Trafford after impressing since taking over from Jose Mourinho in an interim capacity in December.

Pogba and Rashford have been two of the standout performers during Solskjaer's tenure so far, though they are reportedly targets for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, with Pogba acknowledging during the international break that it would be a "dream" to play under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

But Solskjaer was swift to outline the duo's importance.

"They are vital for our future," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"That's our aim as a club - to be achieving what we have done in the past - and that is the expectation here and of course we are hoping to build a team strong enough and worthy of the history of the club."

Another player to impress under Solskjaer has been Victor Lindelof, who has become a key figure in United's defence this term.

And the Sweden centre-back lauded Solskjaer's impact on his performances.

“He's been great to all the players," Lindelof told United's official website.

"He's helped me a lot as well. Like I always say, he's come in with a big smile.

"He talked to me and told me to express myself on the pitch and do the things that I'm good at. I think I have been doing that a lot. But it's always nice to hear that from your coach because it gives you a little more confidence."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GIR 1 - 2 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue