Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Giroud willing to consider tough call on Chelsea future

By Matt Dorman
Giroud - cropped
Staying at Chelsea remains Olivier Giroud's priority, but that could change if he continues to be starved of opportunities.

Paris, October 15: Olivier Giroud is prepared to leave Chelsea if "forced" to make a decision on his future.

The experienced centre-forward scored for the second time in four days as France drew 1-1 with Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

World Cup winner Giroud continues to serve his country well but chances have been less forthcoming at club level with Tammy Abraham the preferred striker at Stamford Bridge.

France 1-1 Turkey: Ayhan puts Les Bleus' qualification celebrations on ice

Frank Lampard has granted the former Arsenal front man two substitute appearances and a solitary start in eight Premier League games this season.

"I cannot be satisfied with what I have at Chelsea," Giroud told reporters in Paris, while adding he did "not necessarily" want to leave.

"I have some beautiful years in front of me. I'm 33 but I still have legs. I have a profile, I think, that will allow me to play football for a few more years.

"I feel good physically, I have a healthy lifestyle. I want to play more games.

"The priority is to stay at Chelsea but, if I'm forced to make a choice, I'll do it like when I left Arsenal."

Giroud moved across London in January 2018 and helped the Blues win the Europa League last season.

"I will fight for my place at Chelsea," he said.

"The coach knows it. We will assess things in January."

Giroud's goal off the bench against Turkey gave France a 76th-minute lead but Kaan Ayhan responded to earn the visitors a point.

Les Bleus remain second in Group H, four points ahead of third-placed Iceland with two games to play.

More OLIVIER GIROUD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC Ranking: Kohli closes gap with Smith
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue